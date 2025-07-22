Prince Harry, Prince William's Cousin Found Dead With "Firearm Nearby": Report

Rosie Roche, a distant cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, was found dead at her family's Norton, Wiltshire home with a "firearm nearby" on July 14, according to reports.

Ms Roche, 20, was the granddaughter of Princess Diana's uncle and a second-year English literature student at Durham University. She was preparing for a trip with friends when her mother and sister found her body at the family home, PEOPLE reported.

A representative for Durham University said that she "will be sorely missed."

A Wiltshire and Swindon coroner has opened an investigation, deeming the death "non-suspicious" and noting no indications of "third-party involvement." The subsequent session of the inquest is set for October 25.

On July 19, The Yorkshire Post published an obituary for Ms Roche. "Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, wonderful sister to Archie and Agatha, granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long," it read.

There will be a private family funeral for her, followed by a memorial service.

In February 2024, Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston, was found dead at his parents' residence in a Cotswolds village in England with a gunshot wound to the head. He was 45 and was once romantically linked to Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate Middleton.

Kingston's death was characterised as "impulsive" and "unexpected" during a pre-inquest examination, per the BBC. According to an earlier statement from a coroner's office spokesperson, Kingston died due to a severe head injury. Officially, his death was determined to be a suicide.

Lady Gabriella, 43, said in her heartbreaking witness testimony that she believed her late husband's "impulsive action" was probably caused by the medication he was receiving in the weeks before he died.

Officials stressed they were unrelated and that no such connection should be drawn.