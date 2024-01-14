Prabha Atre Dies: 5 Points On Padma Vibhushan Awardee Classical Singer

Born on September 13, 1932, Mrs Atre was a science and law graduate and later earned a doctorate in music. She was one of the oldest and most renowned practitioners of the Kirana gharana and was adept at different musical genres, including khyaal, tarana, thumri, dadra, ghazal and bhajan.

Besides being a classical vocalist, she also excelled as an academician, researcher, composer and author. She composed music for a full-length dance recital ‘Natya Prabha', a music composition adapted for jazz by a top Netherlands artist.

She also wrote several books on music such as Swararangee, Along the Path of Music and Swarmayi and gave new 'raagas' to the world of music.

The legendary singer was honoured with all three Padma awards by the Indian government. She was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian honour, in January 2022. She was earlier honoured with the Padma Shri award in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2002, plus many other national-international honours.