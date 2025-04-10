UGC Notifies About Nominations For Padma Awards, Check Last Date To Submit Recommendation

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification inviting online nominations and recommendations from eligible candidates for the Padma awards 2025. All Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) have been advised to submit recommendations online by July 31, 2025.

The nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards will be received only online through Rashtriya Puraskar portal https://awards.gov.in



The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above portal including a citation. The citation should be for a maximum of 800 words in narrative form clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in his/her respective field/discipline.



While recommending a person online, it should be ensured that all the necessary details are properly filled.



The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country instituted in 1954. These awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year. The award seeks to recognise 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/ service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc. All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards.

As per the official notification, the following should be kept in mind while recommending the name:

Persons recommended are pre-eminently worthy of the Awards, looking at their life-time achievement. The criteria for selection should invariably be 'excellence plus' and highest standards should be applied while recommending persons for these awards.



As the Padma Award is the second highest civilian award of the country, it should also be considered whether the recommended person has earlier been given any National award or a State award in his/her respective field.



Efforts may be made to identify talented persons from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, etc., who deserve to be considered for the award.



The decoration is normally not conferred posthumously. However, in highly deserving cases, Government could consider giving an award posthumously if the demise of the person proposed to be honoured has been recent, say within a period of one year preceding the Republic Day on which it is proposed to announce the award.



A higher category of Padma Award can be considered in respect of a person who has earlier been conferred an award, provided a period of at least five years has elapsed. However, in exceptionally deserving cases, a relaxation can also be considered.



Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

