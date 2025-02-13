Namesakes From Odisha Claim Same Padma Award, Court Issues Notice

A doctor from Odisha has gone to court, alleging his Padma award has been collected by a journalist, who had no claim to it. The name Shri Antaryami Mishra appeared on the 56th position of the 2023 list of awardees and a journalist with the same name had received the award last year from President Droupadi Murmu.

The Orissa High Court has sent notices to both claimants and one to the Central government, asking it to shed light on the matter. All have been asked to appear in court on February 24.

The PIB list said he was receiving this award for his contribution to literature and education.

In his petition to the court, the doctor has claimed that he has written 29 books in Odia and other Indian languages, due to which his name was included in the list of winners. He had told the court that there is no book in the name of the journalist.

The official X handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan had posted a photo of Antaryami Mishra receiving the Padma Shri award from President Murmu. The photograph showed an elderly person in a wheelchair receiving the citation from the President.

The caption read: President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Dr Antaryami Mishra for Literature & Education. A distinguished Odia litterateur, Dr Mishra has been contributing to the study of Odia language, grammar culture and history for nearly five decades.

During the hearing, Justice SK Panigrahi said despite the rigorous verification process by the government, confusion has occurred due to similar names, which has raised concerns about the credibility of the selection process.

The court has asked both claimants to appear on February 24 with all the publications and material to substantiate their claims.

Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, is given to distinguished individuals for their contribution to multiple fields, including art, literature, social work, education and sports.

The awards, announced on the eve of Republic Day, are conferred in a sparkling ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan later that year.