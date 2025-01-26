On January 2, 1954, the office of the Secretary to the President of India issued a press release announcing the establishment of two civilian honours: the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, and the three-tier Padma Vibhushan. The latter was initially classified into three categories: Class I, Class II, and Class III, ranking below the Bharat Ratna. Later, on January 15, 1955, the Padma Vibhushan was restructured into three separate awards: the Padma Vibhushan (the highest of the three), the Padma Bhushan, and the Padma Shri.

Since 1954, India has honoured exceptional individuals with the prestigious Padma Awards, recognising their achievements in fields like arts, education, literature, industry, science, sports, medicine, and social service. However, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, these awards have undergone a transformative shift, becoming true "People's Awards" that celebrate inclusivity and democracy, which was the founding vision of the civilian honours.

This year's list of Padma Awardees reinforces this transformation. Individuals from diverse walks of life, particularly those working selflessly in social and cultural fields, have been recognised for their contributions. These awards now honour unsung heroes who, without seeking recognition or fame, are quietly advancing the nation and society.

Among this year's awardees are inspiring figures like Nagaland's L. Hangthing, known as the “Fruit Man", who revolutionised fruit cultivation in his region, and Bhim Singh Bhavesh from Bihar's Buxar district, who is hailed as the saviour of the Musahar community. These changemakers exemplify how ordinary individuals can drive extraordinary societal transformation.

Other remarkable recipients include Tulsi Gowda from the Pakkali tribal community, who accepted her Padma honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and 106-year-old environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka, fondly called the "Mother of Trees". These ordinary individuals uphold the original vision of the Padma Awards when they were instituted: to honour those who embody dedication, service, and excellence.

Democratising the Selection Process

One of the most significant reforms under PM Modi has been the democratisation of the Padma Awards selection process. Previously, the awards were criticised for being elitist and opaque, with selections allegedly influenced by political connections or favouritism.

In 2016, the Modi government opened the nomination process to the general public, making it transparent and participatory. Now, over 50,000 nominations are received annually, which are carefully reviewed by a high-level committee before recommendations are sent to the Prime Minister and President for approval. For the first time, any Indian citizen can nominate deserving individuals online, ensuring that merit and contribution remain the sole criteria for selection.

Beyond Political Ideologies

A noteworthy feature of the Padma Awards under PM Modi's leadership is the recognition of political opponents. In earlier times, political beliefs often determined eligibility, and leaders from opposition parties were frequently overlooked.

Breaking this tradition, PM Modi has ensured that contributions, irrespective of political affiliation, are acknowledged. Leaders like Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Tarun Gogoi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee have been honoured with Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan awards.

Additionally, former President Pranab Mukherjee, a lifelong Congress leader, was conferred the Bharat Ratna during PM Modi's tenure. This gesture exemplifies statesmanship and the willingness to rise above political divides, showcasing the awards as a celebration of merit and contribution rather than partisanship.

Beyond Religion, Caste, and Region

Under PM Modi's leadership, the Padma Awards have transcended religious, caste, regional, or linguistic biases. A standout example is Karnataka's Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, an artisan who received the Padma Shri in 2023. Quadri admitted he had lost hope of recognition during Congress rule but was proven wrong under the Modi government.

Increased Representation Of Women

Another significant achievement under the Modi government is the increased representation of women among Padma Awardees. In 2024, 30 women were honoured with these awards, and this year, 23 women are part of the list. This emphasis on recognising women's contributions highlights the government's commitment to women's empowerment and its efforts to provide them with equal opportunities for recognition. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the Padma Awards have become a platform for recognising and celebrating the contributions of women from all walks of life.

His vision of inclusivity and empowerment has ensured that women from diverse fields are acknowledged for their exceptional work. Vani Jairam, for her contribution to music, Rani Rampal, for her achievements in sports, Batul Begum, for preserving folk music, and Dr Nalini Parthasarathi, for her work in medicine, all received Padma Awards due to the government's focused effort to highlight women's achievements.

Restoring The Democratic Spirit

Today, the Padma Awards truly reflect the democratic ethos of India. They are no longer confined to elite circles or influenced by favouritism. Instead, they honour individuals from all walks of life solely based on merit and service to the nation.

This transformation under PM Modi has restored the original purpose of the Padma Awards: to celebrate excellence, dedication, and selfless service. By recognising unsung heroes and marginalised communities, the awards symbolise hope and inspiration for millions of Indians.

With their transparency, inclusivity, and focus on merit, the Padma Awards now stand as a testament to the government's vision of a New India—an India that values its people above all else. Once viewed as symbols of privilege, these honours now celebrate the nation's true strength: its people.

(The author is National Spokesperson, Bharatiya Janata Party)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author