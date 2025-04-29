Former Suzuki Motor Chief, Osamu Suzuki, Posthumously Conferred with Padma Vibhushan

Image Source- X
Osamu Suzuki, the former Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, who led the company for more than 40 years, has been posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan. India's second-highest civilian honour was conferred by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan on April 28. Receiving the award on his late father's behalf, Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President of Suzuki Motor Corporation, expressed gratitude.
Osamu Suzuki played a crucial role in the development of the Indian automotive sector. He was instrumental in the company's choice to enter the Indian market in 1983, which ultimately led to a collaboration with the Indian government to create Maruti Udyog Limited. This effort provided Indian consumers with affordable and fuel-efficient vehicles.
Also Read: Tata Nexon Survives Parking Lift Fall, Owner Says 'New Ad For Carmaker'
By the 1990s, the partnership between Maruti and Suzuki had gained considerable recognition, producing more than 200,000 units annually and transforming India into a manufacturing hub for Suzuki vehicles in the region. Osamu Suzuki's aspirations extended beyond just automobiles; he established partnerships, ventured into new markets, and evolved Suzuki Motor into an internationally recognized brand.
Throughout the 1990s, the collaboration between Maruti and Suzuki received substantial fame, generating over 200,000 vehicles each year and establishing India as a crucial manufacturing center for Suzuki cars in the region.
For the year 2025, the President has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards, including cases where two recipients are considered as one. The roster includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri Awards. Among the recipients, there are 23 women, and the list features 10 individuals categorized as Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, along with 13 awardees honored posthumously.
Osamu Suzuki played a crucial role in the development of the Indian automotive sector. He was instrumental in the company's choice to enter the Indian market in 1983, which ultimately led to a collaboration with the Indian government to create Maruti Udyog Limited. This effort provided Indian consumers with affordable and fuel-efficient vehicles.
Also Read: Tata Nexon Survives Parking Lift Fall, Owner Says 'New Ad For Carmaker'
By the 1990s, the partnership between Maruti and Suzuki had gained considerable recognition, producing more than 200,000 units annually and transforming India into a manufacturing hub for Suzuki vehicles in the region. Osamu Suzuki's aspirations extended beyond just automobiles; he established partnerships, ventured into new markets, and evolved Suzuki Motor into an internationally recognized brand.
Throughout the 1990s, the collaboration between Maruti and Suzuki received substantial fame, generating over 200,000 vehicles each year and establishing India as a crucial manufacturing center for Suzuki cars in the region.
For the year 2025, the President has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards, including cases where two recipients are considered as one. The roster includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri Awards. Among the recipients, there are 23 women, and the list features 10 individuals categorized as Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, along with 13 awardees honored posthumously.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world