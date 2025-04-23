Osamu Suzuki Centre Of Excellence To Open In Gujarat And Haryana

Paying tribute to the legendary leader Late Mr. Osamu Suzuki, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Maruti Suzuki India Limited, today announced a proposal to establish Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence (OSCOE) in India. The announcement was made as part of the remembrance event held today at Yashobhoomi, Delhi, in the memory of Late Mr. Osamu Suzuki, Former Chairman, Suzuki Motor Corporation, who passed away on 25th December 2024, in Japan.

Mr. Osamu Suzuki brought to India the Japanese concepts of manufacturing that not only led to high competitiveness but also resulted in creating a more equitable, inclusive and cohesive society. He started his journey in Suzuki Motors in 1958 and was elected as the president in 1978. Later, Osamu led the Japanese motor manufacturer as the chairman from 2000, and he is the longest serving leader of the brand.



Mr. Suzuki was determined to enter the Indian market, which happened in 1983. Suzuki later collaborated with Maruti as a joint venture which led to the formation of Maruti Suzuki under his leadership. The partnership then scaled the vehicle production in the country with a strong focus on bringing affordable and fuel-efficient vehicles to Indian consumers. Mr Osamu Suzuki was awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award by the Indian Government in January 2025.

OSCOE is proposed to be located in Gujarat and Haryana, and will work towards fulfilling the following objectives, like - support national objective of high manufacturing growth , raise the standard of component manufacturers (including tier-1, 2 & 3) to make supply chains of the country globally competitive, build infrastructure and develop programmes in collaboration with academia and others to propagate Japanese manufacturing philosophy. The company has also claimed that the programme would include, but not limited to formal teaching, lectures, discussions, seminars etc.