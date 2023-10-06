Pics: London Restaurant Offering Same Menu As King Charles III's State Banquet

The restaurant offers a chance to dine like a king.

Who wouldn't want to eat like a king? Many people are curious about what kinds of food royal families like to eat, and this often becomes a topic of conversation for them. But what if there were a restaurant where one could eat the same food as a king from a royal lineage that once ruled the world? This would be a dream come true for many people, and a distinguished restaurant is about to make it a reality.

A restaurant in London is giving people the opportunity to enjoy the same meal that was served to King Charles III during his visit to France last month. But there won't be a fancy toast or the luxurious Hall of Mirrors at the Versailles palace near Paris.

And if you're not struggling with the high cost of living in the UK, you can pay $335 to enjoy this special meal prepared by famous French chefs Anne-Sophie Pic and Yannick Alleno.

Anne-Sophie Pic and Yannick Alleno

Wine is extra.

Monday's gastronomic event is being held at Alleno's London restaurant, Pavyllon, at the Four Seasons hotel on Park Lane. By midday on Friday, there were still places left.

The starter is Pic's blue lobster and brown crab with fresh almond voile and costmary mint, followed by Alleno's main: Bresse poultry with gratinated cepes and romaine stuffed with corn and truffle.

Dessert, by patissier Pierre Herme, is based on his Ispahan macaron, re-confectioned for the occasion with raspberry, lychee, and rose sorbet.

The state banquet was held at Versailles, west of Paris, on the evening of September 20, with luminaries from both sides of the Channel, including Mick Jagger, Hugh Grant, and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Alleno at the time told British media that he had intended asparagus to go with the poultry when the state visit was originally planned in March.

But after the trip was rescheduled due to widespread civil unrest in France over pension reforms, he had to think seasonally, and in the end, he plumped for mushrooms.



