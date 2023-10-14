Bomb Alert At Palace of Versailles After Louvre Shuts Over Threat

The Palace of Versailles will be closed at least for the rest of the day, sources said (File)

France's Palace of Versailles was being evacuated on Saturday after a bomb threat, police sources told AFP.

The alert came via an anonymous message online, a source close to the matter told AFP adding that the palace, a major tourist attraction, would be closed at least for the rest of the day.

