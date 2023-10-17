France's Palace of Versailles Evacuated After Bomb Threat: Report

France's Palace of Versailles is evacuating its visitors for security reasons. (File)

France's Palace of Versailles is evacuating its visitors for security reasons and will be closed on Tuesday, the Chateau de Versailles said on social network X.

🌍 Dear visitors,

For security reasons, the Palace of Versailles is evacuating visitors and closing its doors today Tuesday October 17. Thank you for your understanding pic.twitter.com/tDBghI4Uhk — Château de Versailles (@CVersailles) October 17, 2023

BFM TV, citing police sources, said a bomb squad was on its way to the site.

On Oct. 14, one day after a teacher was killed in an Islamist attack, bomb alerts - which proved to be false - forced the evacuation of the Louvre museum, the Palace of Versailles and Paris' Gare de Lyon train station.



