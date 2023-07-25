People In China Have Resorted To 'Facekinis' As Temperatures Soar

Chinese residents are also carrying portable fans

Facekinis or full face masks are in high demand in China amid a record-breaking heat wave. Facekinis are full face masks with holes for the wearer's eyes and nose. According to a report by The Guardian, their sales have broken records this summer as people are using them to cover up their faces to protect against sunburns and skin cancer from ultraviolet radiation exposure.

The Facekinis are made of lightweight, synthetic fabrics such as polyester.

With the temperature rising above 35 C in some parts of China, residents and tourists are also carrying portable fans and covering themselves to avoid getting built. Some hats even come with built-in fans.

A salesperson who gave her surname as Wang told Reuters, "Compared to before the pandemic, two or three years ago, this year is much, much better than previous years. Sales volume is definitely up a lot this year."

Many female consumers in East Asia favour fair skin, and sun protection products are also popular in neighbouring countries such as South Korea.

"The main concern I have is potential skin diseases or developing sunspots," said 17-year-old student Li Xuyan who with her mother sported masks that covered most of her face when they visited a tourist area in Beijing.

Chinese state television on Wednesday showed tourists taking selfies next to a 12-metre-tall thermometer that displayed a real-time surface temperature of 80C at the scenic Flaming Mountains in Xinjiang.