As Summers Set In, 'Facekinis' Return On Chinese Beaches

Facekinis are quite popular with women in China.

As summers set in China, popular beaches in Qingdao are lined up with women sporting 'facekinis', a unique swimwear to protect face from the harsh sun.



A report by shanghai.ist suggests that women have been warming up to this fashion trend and feel that 'facekini' - a stretchy mask with holes pierced in the area of the eyes, mouth and nostril - helps in protecting their fair skin from sun and other irritants on the water's surface.



Over the years, the peculiar beachwear has undergone a number of stylish new versions by Chinese designer Zhang Shifan, who first made worldwide headlines for creating a 'facekini', a design inspired by endangered animals and Peking opera.

A woman poses with a facekini on the beach.

'Facekinis' have garnered mixed reactions of social media sites:

En 2004 se le ocurrio la idea a Zhang Shifan, dueno de una tienda de ropa de bano en Qingdao. Y se hizo de oro. pic.twitter.com/a46y071Bfk - Julen Asua (@julenasua) July 26, 2016

One way to avoid sunblock: The facekini. Can't decide if these are chic or creepy. I kind of like them, though. pic.twitter.com/kBZLBsj1IF - cyborgunplugged (@cyborgunplugged) June 16, 2018



Last year, Mr Zhang introduced a seventh-generation 'facekini', which was inspired by a design of traditional blue-and-white porcelain and embroidery.



