Peak Bengaluru Moment: Auto Driver Asks Passengers To Tag Him On Instagram

Udayan shared the story on Twitter, dubbing it "Peak Bengaluru Moment."

An auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru has caught the attention of internet users, thanks to his fab hack to gain followers on the social media platform Instagram. Recently, an X user (formerly Twitter) shared a picture of an auto driver who left a lasting impression on him. The driver asked X user Udayan to mention his Instagram page in case they decided to share a story. Moved by this encounter, Udayan shared the story on Twitter, dubbing it "Peak Bengaluru Moment."

Udayan shared a pic from inside the rickshaw, showcasing the Instagram handle of the driver.

Udayan wrote, "A rickshaw wala has his instagram handle printed on his rickshaw and wants me to tag him. He claims it's normal for folks to post rickshaw rides while en route to work. Not going to lie, I love the hustle."

See the post here:

The picture has gone massively viral on Twitter, with many commenting on how creative the auto driver is. Since being shared, the tweet has garnered nearly 5,000 views with several comments.

A user wrote, "This is the real creator economy."

Another user wrote on Twitter, "Man it's new generation!"

Meanwhile, this incident just adds to the list of unique encounters that people have had in Bengaluru. Earlier, another auto driver became an internet sensation for a simple but ingenious hack. The auto driver in the IT city ingeniously integrated a QR code as his smartwatch's screensaver.