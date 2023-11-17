Who Is Paul Frost, Ex-MasterChef Contestant Jailed For Sex Abuse

Paul Douglas Frost was once a contestant on the cooking show MasterChef Australia.

Former MasterChef Australia finalist Paul Douglas Frost will serve a minimum of 24 years in prison for committing 43 sexual offenses against 11 children while he worked as a swim coach in Sydney's southwest between 1996 and 2009.

Here are 5 facts about Paul Douglas Frost:

Paul Douglas Frost is estranged from his stepfather, Douglas Frost, who coached Olympian Ian Thorpe.

He has been diagnosed with paedophilic disorder, major depressive disorder with increased risk of self-harm, and generalised anxiety disorder.

Most of Frost's offences occurred at his swimming school in southwest Sydney, in various locations, including the change rooms, kickboard rooms, pool, and deck.

Despite reaching the finals of MasterChef Australia in 2009, Frost's life took a downard spiral after a failed food venture, subsequent bankruptcy in 2016, and divorce in 2021/2022.

He was arrested in September 2019 at his Sylvania home. Following this, he lost his job at the University of New South Wales (NSW) and Malabar Public School, ultimately leading to his current imprisonment.