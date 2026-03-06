OpenAI Launches GPT-5.4 With Native Computer-Use Capabilities

OpenAI has introduced GPT-5.4, its latest artificial intelligence model, marking a significant step toward building autonomous AI agents that can complete tasks on behalf of users. The company said the new model comes with native computer-use capabilities, allowing it to operate devices and applications directly. This means the system can perform tasks across different software, such as handling spreadsheets, documents and presentations.

According to OpenAI, the model can write code that enables it to control computers and carry out actions such as issuing keyboard and mouse commands in response to screenshots. It has also shown improved performance while using web browsers and interacting with tools and application programming interfaces (APIs).

GPT-5.4 Thinking and GPT-5.4 Pro are rolling out now in ChatGPT.



GPT-5.4 is also now available in the API and Codex.



GPT-5.4 brings our advances in reasoning, coding, and agentic workflows into one frontier model. pic.twitter.com/1hy6xXLAmJ — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 5, 2026

Part of the push toward AI agents

The launch represents progress in the industry's move toward an agentic future, where multiple AI-powered agents work in the background to complete complex online tasks.

OpenAI had earlier introduced ChatGPT Agent, a tool designed to control a computer and perform tasks such as searching for information or purchasing items online.

Improved reasoning and accuracy

OpenAI is making GPT-5.4 available through its API and the AI coding assistant Codex. At the same time, a reasoning-focused version called GPT-5.4 Thinking is being rolled out to ChatGPT.

The company said the new model performs better when answering complex questions that require gathering information from multiple sources. It can search more persistently and combine results into clearer responses.

OpenAI also claims GPT-5.4 is its most factual model so far, with individual claims about 33 per cent less likely to be false compared with the earlier GPT-5.2 model.