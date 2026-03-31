New DNA Analysis Suggests That Shroud Of Turin May Have Indian Origins

The Shroud of Turin, a linen cloth believed by many to be the burial cloth of Jesus Christ, has been a subject of fascination and debate for centuries, New Scientist reported. Recent DNA analysis suggests that the shroud, which measures 4.4 metres long and 1.1 metres wide, may have Indian origins.

Researchers from the University of Padova, Italy, analysed material collected from the shroud in 1978 and found that nearly 40% of the human DNA on the cloth is from Indian lineages. This has led to speculation that the yarn used to weave the shroud may have originated from the Indus Valley region in ancient India.

Gianni Barcaccia first proposed that the linen had links to India in 2015, when he studied it along with his colleagues. Now, he and his team led a similar analysis of the same material, and again found that the shroud has preserved a huge diversity of medieval and modern DNA.

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"Our findings highlight its (the shroud's_ preservation conditions and environmental interactions, offering valuable perspectives into the identified genetic variants, which originated from multiple biological sources," wrote the team in the study.

Along with traces of genetic material including domestic cats and dogs, farm animals and wild animals such as deer and rabbits, the researchers also found some fish species, like grey mullet, Atlantic cod and ray-finned fishes.

What are the possible explanations?

The Romans may have imported linen or yarn from the Indus Valley region, which would have introduced Indian DNA to the shroud. It is also possible that the shroud may have been handled by individuals of Indian origin over the centuries, resulting in the transfer of DNA.

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"The Shroud came into contact with multiple individuals, thereby challenging the possibility of identifying the original DNA of the Shroud," they added.

"The DNA traces found on the Shroud of Turin suggest the potentially extensive exposure of the cloth in the Mediterranean region and the possibility that the yarn was produced in India."

The Shroud of Turin has a complex history, with its first documented appearance in France in 1354. Since then, it has been housed in the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist in Turin, Italy, attracting millions of visitors and sparking intense debate about its authenticity.