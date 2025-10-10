Netflix Now Lets You Play Games Like <i>Tetris And Pictionary</i> On Your TV. Here's How

Netflix is expanding its gaming experience by allowing users to play video games on their TVs, marking a significant move in its broader entertainment strategy. Speaking at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters announced that select games, such as Boggle Party, Pictionary: Game Night, Tetris Time Warp, and Lego Party, are now available for TV play.

Previously, Netflix's gaming options were limited to mobile devices, but with this update, players can now enjoy the games on their television screens while using their smartphones as controllers. The initiative aims to enhance user engagement and diversify content offerings beyond streaming TV shows and movies.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix is amping up its gaming push under CEO Greg Peters and Alain Tascan, head of its gaming division. After early stumbles with free mobile games, Netflix is shifting focus to four key areas: kids' games, party games, popular mainstream hits like Grand Theft Auto, and games based on Netflix originals such as Stranger Things. Tascan, formerly of Epic Games, aims to reboot Netflix's gaming strategy by leveraging its vast subscriber base and living-room dominance. The new focus is on social, accessible games directly playable on TVs using smartphones as controllers to boost engagement and stand out in the crowded gaming market.

How to Play Netflix Games on Your TV

Starting this week, subscribers can enjoy a range of group-friendly games directly through their TVs, no gaming console required.

Step-by-Step to Start Playing:

To access the games, open the Netflix app on your smart TV, navigate to the new "Games" tab, and select a title from the available list. Once chosen, connect your smartphone as a controller and start playing. These games are designed for family fun, casual friend hangouts, or a break between binge-watching sessions.

First Titles Available: The launch lineup includes five group-oriented games: