Mumbai-Based Employee Shares Birthday Layoff Story, Calls It "Really Surprising"

A software professional based in Mumbai claimed they were laid off on their birthday, leaving them absolutely stunned. Sharing their story on Reddit, the user discussed how the unexpected job loss caught them off guard. The techie, who didn't reveal the name of the company, also said that the dismissal was particularly surprising as they had their 'heavy involvement' in crucial day-to-day operations.

"As the title says, received the bad news on my bday," the user wrote on the r/developersIndia subreddit.

"7 others got laid off as the company is slowly ending dependency on the India tech team. Really surprising, as I had a lot of dependency on multiple projects."

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Despite the abrupt exit, the developer said that they are currently preparing for interviews and working on a personal project.

"Currently prepping for interviews and working on a personal project which has grossed $400 in revenue (last 2 months)," they added.

"If it helps, 5 YOE and worked in React, Nodejs, React Native, AWS, SQL, among others. Based out of Mumbai."

See the post here:

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Social media reactions

The post gained significant traction, with online users sharing their thoughts on the issue, and some even gave job referrals. "Sorry to hear that. It happens, and you will find a better job soon. Happy Birthday btw. If you need a referral for Amazon, you can reach out to me. Good luck," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Happy birthday, friend! I too got laid off on Ganesh Chaturthi, Oracle layoff. If you are preparing for something, let me know too, if you need a buddy on some project. Rest is chill; all the best!" another user added.

"The same happened with my husband; it turned out to be the biggest blessing in disguise in hindsight," a third user shared their experience.