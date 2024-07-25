On Camera, Mumbai Techie Stops Car On Atal Setu, Jumps To Death

K Shriniwas had left his home at approximately 11:30 pm the previous night.

On a busy Wednesday afternoon, a Tata Nexon stopped on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. Out stepped a 38-year-old man who went over to the bridge's railing, got on top of it and jumped to his death.

CCTV footage from the bridge shows K Shriniwas, an engineer and a resident of Dombivli, drove his car to the Nhava Sheva end of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also known as Atal Setu, and parked it around 12:30 pm before dying by suicide.

Family members revealed that Mr Shriniwas had been struggling with serious financial problems, which they believe led him to take this drastic step, reported news agency PTI. According to the police, Mr Shriniwas had earlier ingested a floor cleaner while working in Kuwait in 2023 in an attempt to end his life.

In the hours leading up to the incident, Mr Shriniwas had left his home at approximately 11:30 pm the previous night. Before heading to the bridge, he made a call to his wife and four-year-old daughter.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, the Navi Mumbai Police, along with Atal Setu rescue teams, coastal police, and local fishermen, launched an immediate search operation. Efforts to locate Mr Shriniwas's body are still underway.