'Mind-Blowing Stuff': British Man Praises India's Healthcare System, Compares It To UK

Dave Flew, a British citizen currently visiting India with his wife for medical procedures, has shared his experience online, calling the local healthcare system "mind-blowing stuff". Sharing a video on Instagram, Flew revealed that he and his wife are undergoing IVF treatment in Lucknow.

He praised India's healthcare infrastructure, calling it better and more efficient compared to that of the United Kingdom. Flew added that the entire process has exceeded his expectations, unlike the alleged rescheduling issues within the British National Health Service (NHS).

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Giving an example, he said that in Britain, there's often a month-long wait just to get an X-ray result. But in India, it can be done in an hour, sometimes within 15 minutes.

"So happy with the treatment here at Max Speciality, compared to the UK, everything here is very efficient, the facilities are incredible, staff in the international lounge are so helpful," he wrote in the comment section.

"It means so much to my wife and I to be able to start our IVF journey here, thanks to Global Healing Escapes and Max Speciality."

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

The video gained significant traction, with over 348,000 views and more than 10,000 likes, sparking debate regarding the differences between medical infrastructures in Western countries and India.

"What Indians have not realised is that we have a bloody good healthcare system, better than most developed countries, and it's also very affordable. I think we are taking it for granted and not appreciating it enough. Some work still needs to be done at lower levels and in many govt hospitals," one user wrote in the comment section, sharing their perspective.

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"I've been saying this for years - Healthcare should be like getting a pedicure. You should be able to go to someone you like and get out. The stuff we hear about two-month wait times in the US (Atrocious system) As well as in Europe (people centric. But long wait times) is unheard of in India," another user said.

"I love how you said 'better" because most influencers just use the word 'cheap' to explain affordability," a third user shared their opinion.