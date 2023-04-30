Mike Tyson Opens Up About His Encounters With Psychedelics

Mike Tyson, one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in history, retired from boxing in 2005.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson believes that using psychedelic drugs would have made him a better fighter and enhanced his career in the sport. Speaking to TMZ Sports, the boxer said he wished he had experimented with the drugs during the prime years of his career.

"Psychedelics is an enhancement more than a de-enhancement. It allows you to go in that realm of just comfortability, relaxedness, and preparation to reach your highest level. It's just an amazing feeling," said Mr Tyson.

He noted that he tested psychedelics during a recent training session and wished he had done so throughout his boxing career. Mr Tyson remarked that the use of the drugs could have made him a "better" fighter. "Yes. Yes. A better fighter. I wish I did it in my prime," the 56-year-old added.

Further, Mr Tyson advised all athletes to try mushrooms or cannabis, claiming to be living proof that they work. "I'm capable of talking to everybody in the sporting world because that's basically where it's needed," the boxer said.

"We always thought cannabis was a de-enhancer, made you tired, made you weak, but it actually made you more alert and more studious to your field, to your profession," he continued telling the outlet.

Mike Tyson, one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in history, retired from boxing in 2005 at the age of 38 after losing to Kevin McBride. He won his first gold medal when he was only 20 years old, defeating Trevor Berbick. His consecutive knockouts of Larry Holmes and Michael Spinks brought him to fame.

He was last seen in the ring in November 2020 in a one-off exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr.