Jake Paul Celebrates Victory Over Mike Tyson With Lavish Afterparty

Jake Paul marked his victory over boxing legend Mike Tyson with a grand celebration in Dallas. Hosted alongside his betting company, Betr, and Passes, the event unfolded in a $9-million mansion, offering an evening of luxury, entertainment and star-studded appearances, according to Page Six.

The party began with guests checking in to receive wristbands to access the venue. Inside, the spacious foyer featured abundant seating and a well-stocked bar serving canned cocktails.

Outdoors, DJ E-V took charge of the music, spinning popular hip-hop and EDM tracks from artists such as Drake, Kanye West, Sexyy Red, BossMan Dlow and others. There was also a larger-than-life robot that entertained attendees, dancing the night away.

An open bar overlooking the pool served premium beverages, including El Tequileno Platinum Tequila, Fix Alkaline Vodka, Eight Beer and BeatBox drinks. The food included a selection of fried chicken sliders, beef sliders, tater tots and El Gallo chicken wings.

Jake Paul, 27, reached the venue with his girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, his brother Logan Paul, and his golden retriever, Thor. He wore multicoloured shorts paired with a blue-and-white shirt. According to Page Six, inside the mansion, a fan presented Paul with a Taschen book titled, ‘Greatest of All Time. A Tribute to Muhammad Ali.'

The guest list included former NFL player Dez Bryant, model Amber Rose, Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron and former NBA player Al Harrington. Other attendees included Betr's boxer Derek Sullivan, rapper 1900 Rugrat, Haliey Welch — who recently launched the viral ‘Talk Tuah' podcast — and Myles O'Neal, son of Shaquille O'Neal.

During the evening, the music transitioned to R&B classics by artists such as Brandy and Tevin Campbell, adding a soulful vibe to the celebration.

Paul's afterparty came just a day after his victory over 58-year-old Tyson in a boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event attracted over 65 million viewers globally. Charlize Theron, Joe Jonas and Shaquille O'Neal were present to watch the bout, which is available for streaming on Netflix.