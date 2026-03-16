Metro To Run On Namo Bharat Track Between Gurugram And Faridabad? Check Details Here

Namo Bharat Corridor in Delhi NCR: The Haryana government has proposed to directly connect Gurugram and Faridabad using the same metro tracks as the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (RRTS). According to multiple reports, the plan includes building 10 stations in Faridabad and eight in Gurugram on this track.

The plan, which aims to enhance connectivity and reduce travel time between the two cities, has been recommended by the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The plan suggests that the authorities are aiming to reduce construction costs and speed up development. Notably, this proposal is part of planning, not a final operational decision yet.

This news has sparked an interest among commuters, who searched for it on Google, with "Faridabad" emerging as one of the most searched topics on Google Trends on Monday. Users also googled "Faridabad Metro", "Faridabad Metro News".

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Photo Credit: Google Trends

Photo Credit: Google Trends

The Haryana government has approved the alignment of a 64-km Namo Bharat RRTS corridor connecting Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida.

"The final alignment of the Namo Bharat RRTS corridor connecting Gurugram to Faridabad as well as Noida-Greater Noida has been approved," Chief Minister Saini recently wrote in an official post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Approximately 64 km long, this ambitious corridor will have a 52 km stretch in Haryana, which will give a new momentum to regional connectivity and provide passengers with the benefits of fast, safe and modern transportation facilities."

What about the interchange station?

A major interchange is planned at IFFCO Chowk, where passengers will be able to switch between metro and rapid rail services. The final station in Gurgaon will be Gwal Pahari station on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road. From here, Rapid Rail will enter Faridabad, running a 16-kilometre route from Sainik Colony to Badshahpur station.

Several reports claimed that the corridor, mostly passing through Haryana, could reduce travel time between the two cities to about 20-25 minutes. This project will also strengthen connectivity with nearby cities such as Noida and provide better access to the upcoming Noida International Airport.

As per reports, the construction is expected to start this year, with the project likely to be completed by 2031, aiming to reduce road congestion and improve public transport across the NCR region.