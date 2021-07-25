Video: Cops' Prompt Rescue Of Girl. She Was Attempting Suicide, They Say

The incident took place at the Sector 28 metro station in Faridabad on Saturday.

Answering the call of duty promptly, a few officers on duty at a metro station in Faridabad near Delhi on Saturday saved a girl when she was allegedly trying to jump.

In a 45-second video, the girl is seen sitting on the sidewall ignoring the plea by security personnel requesting her to move to safety at the Sector 28 metro station in Faridabad. As a group of CISF and Metro staff keep her engaged, a police constable is seen crossing the boundary wall and approaching her through the sidewall. By the time the girl realises about his presence and tries to react, she is overpowered and pulled to safety with the help of another man.

The constable, Sarfaraz, was praised by Police Commissioner OP Singh for the daring rescue operation.

"Life is the name of struggle. Never run away from difficulties and try to lose precious life like this," Mr Singh said.

During the interrogation, the girl told police that she wanted to end her life due to work-related stress.

The girl was later counseled and handed over to her family.