Meta Removes Controversial Instagram AI Feature After Privacy Backlash

Meta has removed a controversial artificial intelligence feature on Instagram just days after launching it, following widespread criticism over privacy and consent concerns. The company confirmed that it had withdrawn the feature after receiving strong negative feedback from users and campaign groups. TechCrunch first reported on the decision after the feature sparked an online backlash.

The tool, known as Muse Image, allowed people to generate AI images by referencing public Instagram accounts. Users could create new images based on photos from public profiles simply by mentioning an account in a prompt. According to TechCrunch, many users were concerned because the feature was enabled by default, meaning public content could be used unless account owners manually opted out.

Meta said its aim was to provide a creative tool while giving people control over how their public content was used. However, the company admitted that the feature "missed the mark" and announced that it was no longer available. TechCrunch reported that the company decided to remove the feature only a few days after its launch as criticism continued to grow.

The feature also attracted criticism from privacy advocates and organisations representing actors and media professionals. The union SAG-AFTRA argued that AI tools using people's images should require clear permission before they are used and warned about the risk of creating non-consensual digital replicas.

The decision highlights the growing pressure on technology companies to make AI products more transparent and to give users greater control over how their personal content is used. The incident also shows how quickly companies may have to respond when new AI features raise concerns about privacy and consent.