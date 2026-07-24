Who Is Ashiss Kumar Dash? Meet The Infosys Veteran Chosen To Lead The Company's AI Future

Infosys has named company veteran Ashiss Kumar Dash as its next Chief Executive Officer, marking the beginning of a new leadership chapter at India's second-largest IT services company. Dash will succeed Salil Parekh on April 1, 2027, after Parekh completes his second term, ending a nine-year tenure as CEO.

A Long Career at Infosys

Ashiss Kumar Dash has spent more than three decades at Infosys, holding leadership roles across industries, regions and technology businesses. He currently serves as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy and Enterprise Sustainability. In this role, he works with Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, helping them adopt digital technologies and prepare for future business challenges.

According to Infosys, Dash has played an important role in driving business growth while promoting innovation, artificial intelligence and new ways of working across his teams.

Educational Background

Dash graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. He has also completed the Global Leadership Program at Stanford University and the Senior Executive Program at London Business School.

Leadership Transition

Infosys has appointed Dash as CEO Designate, with the leadership change taking effect on April 1, 2027. His appointment will run for five years until March 31, 2032, subject to shareholder approval. The company said the appointment was made following the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board.

Dash is currently based in Los Angeles and is expected to relocate to India before taking over the top role.

AI and Growth Will Be His Biggest Challenges

Dash will take charge at a time when the global technology industry is undergoing rapid change.

Artificial intelligence is transforming the way businesses use technology, with clients increasingly seeking measurable business outcomes rather than traditional outsourcing services.

Alongside AI, he will also need to deal with global economic uncertainty, stricter US visa policies and rising geopolitical tensions that continue to affect the IT services industry.

Infosys Faces a Changing Business Environment

Infosys recently reported a 12.2 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹7,769 crore for the June quarter.

However, the company also narrowed the upper end of its full-year revenue growth forecast to between 1.5 per cent and 3 per cent, citing continued global economic uncertainty.

Industry experts believe Dash will need to build on Infosys' progress in AI-led services. The company said AI services contributed 8.2 per cent of its first-quarter revenue, reflecting growing demand from clients.

Analysts say he will also have to increase investment in emerging technologies, develop AI talent and ensure Infosys remains competitive as artificial intelligence reshapes software development and enterprise technology spending.

Key Priorities Ahead

Apart from expanding Infosys' AI business, Dash will also be expected to improve growth in slower-performing sectors such as retail and communications.

With businesses around the world remaining cautious about technology spending, maintaining revenue growth while protecting profit margins is likely to be one of the biggest tests of his leadership.

(With inputs from PTI)