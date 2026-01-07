Meet Aloka, An Indian Street Dog Marching Alongside Buddhist Monks For 'Walk Of Peace'

An Indian stray dog named Aloka has become an internet sensation by joining a group of Buddhist monks on a 3,700 km "Walk for Peace" across the United States. The Buddhist monks came across Aloka while walking through India, where he kept following them for almost 100 days, leading to a loyal bond which has transcended countries now.

Though Aloka's exact breed is unknown, a Facebook page dedicated to him suggests that he is a four-year-old Indian Pariah dog.

"His journey is truly special, he was once a stray wandering in India who began following the Venerable Monks. He walked with them for over 100 days across India, very much like the #WalkForPeace we are on today! Though his exact birthday remains a mystery, his loyalty and peaceful spirit are clear to everyone he meets."

After Aloka's India adventure, he joined a group of 19 monks for the peace walk from Fort Worth in October last year. The trip spanning 10 states over 110 days is scheduled to conclude in Washington, DC, in February. Their progress is being tracked on social media, including a live map. Aloka also has his own Instagram account, where he has over 1.5 lakh followers.

"Yesterday was so beautiful! Aloka looked very stylish in his green coat as he led the way through the thick morning fog. Leading the venerable monks through the mist, Aloka was the perfect guide, focused and calm every step of the way. May you and all beings be well, happy and at peace," reads one of the Instagram posts.

'Noble Guardian'

As the photos and videos of Aloka walking alongside the monks went viral, social media users reacted emotionally, stating that the story of the stray dog was truly inspirational.

"Noble guardian! He's just happy to be there! Bless Aloka and bless the venerable monks always," said one user, while another added: "The sound of the venerable monks chanting and Aloka's face make my day peaceful!"

A third commented: "Aloka is curing my seasonal depression. But seriously, he carries such a wonderful, calm energy, just like his venerable brothers."

A fourh said: "To me, Aloka is the goodwill ambassador of the group, an embodiment of compassion that extends to all forms of life, without distinction between human and animal."