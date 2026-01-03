Man Hacks Helmet Into AI Traffic Police Device To Flag Violations: 'Peak Bengaluru Innovation'

An Indian techie has gone viral for turning his helmet into a traffic police device using artificial intelligence (AI) after being exasperated by the poor traffic discipline in Bengaluru. This innovative use of the technology to not only catch the offenders but also report them to authorities is being praised as a "peak Bengaluru" moment, with social media users requesting the techie to make such helmets available countrywide.

"I was tired of stupid people on road, so I hacked my helmet into a traffic police device," wrote the techie named Pankaj Tanwar on X (formerly Twitter).

Tanwar explained that while he is riding his vehicle, an AI agent runs in real time, helping identify the riders and vehicles who are flouting the rules.

"While I ride, AI agent runs in near real time, flags violations, and proof with location and no plate goes straight to police. Bengaluru people, so now ride safe or regret it."

Tanwar also shared an example of the tech working in real life, where a man driving a scooter without a helmet was instantly reported.

Check The Viral Post Here:

i was tired of stupid people on road so i hacked my helmet into a traffic police device 🚨



while i ride, ai agent runs in near real time, flags violations, and proof with location & no plate goes straight to police.



blr people - so now ride safe… or regret it. pic.twitter.com/lWaRO01Jaq — Pankaj (@the2ndfloorguy) January 3, 2026

Also Read | Nostradamus' Predictions For 2026: 7 Months Great War, Biblical Bees And More

'Fantastic Idea'

As the post went viral, garnering over 1.5 lakh views as of the last update, social media users lauded Tanwar for his innovation, with some even suggesting that similar engineering can be applied to car dashcams.

"Peak Bengaluru innovation. This is some cool engineering," said one user, while another added: "Love it, love it. Vehicles should come with this tech."

A third commented: "That's a fantastic idea! Maybe the dashcams can be hooked to a cloud service, and if a state gives 10 per cent of challan incentive given to the person whose dashcam reported the incident. Good reason for people to sign up."

A fourth said: "Bro turned road rage into a production system. Not sure whether to be impressed or scared. If it works, traffic discipline might finally level up."

Overwhelmed by the reaction to his post 'blowing up', Tanwar said he 'just loved bulding weird, fun projects' and shared his previous experiments.