Man Who Won $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot Buys Luxury Home In Hollywood Hills

The luxury house sits above the famous Chateau Marmont hotel.

The California man who won the world's biggest ever lottery prize of $2.04 billion (Rs 16,590 crore), has spent $25.5 million on a luxury mansion on Hollywood Hills, according to The Guardian. The property that Edwin Castro bought has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and sits above the famous Chateau Marmont hotel, the outlet further said. Mr Castro's name was announced by California Lottery officials at a press conference last month. He had opted for a lump sum payout of $997.6 million.

Mr Castro's latest buy has put nestled him among celebrity neighbours including singer Ariana Grande, actor Dakota Johnson and comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

The Guardian said it is the most expensive real estate sale in Hollywood Hills so far this year.

The house has an infinity pool, a movie theatre, a wine cellar, a game room, a steam shower, a fitness gym and a sauna. He closed the deal on March 1, two weeks after lottery officials publicly revealed Mr Castro's name as the Powerball jackpot winner.

New York Post said the property is spread across 13,500 square feet. It was created by Roman James Design.

Built in 2022, the house also has a fireplace, a dining space and an open kitchen with black granite counters, said the Post report.

Mr Castro purchased the winning ticket in early November in Altadena, California, matching all six numbers in the drawing.

While revealing his name, the lottery officials read a written statement sent by Mr Castro in which the man said he was "shocked and ecstatic" to have won. No other details are known about Mr Castro as California laws only allow disclosure of full name, the name and location of the retailer that sold the winning ticket, the date jackpot was won and amount of winnings (including details of payouts).

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Each ticket costs $2.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.