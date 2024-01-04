Christmas Gift Of A Powerball Lottery Ticket Wins US Woman Rs 16 Crore

This ticket is the DC Lottery's highest Powerball win for 2023.

A woman in Washington, DC, who was gifted a Powerball ticket by her husband for Christmas, has won a $2 million (Rs 16.66 crore) jackpot, according to the DC Lottery. The player, identified as Pamela V, received the ticket as a present from her husband, who bought it at the Capitol Hill Safeway on 14th Street SE. The couple found out on Christmas Day that the ticket had secured the $2 million jackpot in the December 2 drawing.

"We are elated to find out we won, it's life-changing," says Pamela. "We have kids in college so this will definitely help with college tuition."

She mentioned that additional plans for the money may involve a potential Caribbean vacation and setting aside savings for the future.

The prize marks the DC Lottery's highest Powerball prize in 2023, officials said.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pamela as the newest member of the DC Lottery Millionaire's Club," said Executive Director Frank Suarez. "It's an exciting time for her and her family and this win is also a boost to local business. The lottery retailer who sold this winning ticket is set to receive a $10,000 commission."

As per a release, the $2,000,000 prize-winning Powerball ticket was purchased at the Capitol Hill Safeway located at 415 14th Street SE, for the drawing held on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The winning numbers for this drawing were white balls 28, 35, 41, 47, 60, and red Powerball 3. The Power Play multiplier was 2x. This Powerball "Match 5 + Power Play 2x" win was achieved by matching five winning numbers with the Power Play option, which doubled the $1,000,000 prize for matching five numbers.