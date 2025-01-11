US Lottery Winner Of $2 Billion Loses Entire Los Angeles Mansion In Devastating Wildfires

The California man who won the world's biggest ever lottery prize of $2.04 billion (Rs 16,590 crore) in February last year had spent $25.5 million on a luxury mansion on Hollywood Hills. But unfortunately Edwin Castro's multimillion-dollar Malibu getaway has been destroyed in the horrific Palisades Fire, reducing the once-luxurious digs to a pile of ash, according to The New York Post.

After the deadly fire tore through the area, all that remained of Castro's $3.8 million home was concrete pillars and smouldering wood, photos obtained by The Post show. The destroyed Malibu abode was one of several Castro purchased after he won the historic $2.04 billion prize back in November 2022.

Footage obtained by The US Sun showed waves lapping up against the beach where the yacht remains.All that can be seen is what looks like the foundations and what appears to be planks of wood. In the spot where Castro's garage once held cars from his impressive collection. The coastal resort looks as if it has been turned into an apocalyptic, barren wasteland.

The property that Edwin Castro once owned featured five bedrooms and six bathrooms and was perched above the iconic Chateau Marmont hotel, according to reports. Mr Castro had been announced as the winner of a record-breaking Powerball jackpot by California Lottery officials at a press conference last year, where it was revealed he had chosen a lump sum payout of $997.6 million.

At its peak, the luxurious property placed Mr Castro among prominent celebrity neighbors, including singer Ariana Grande, actor Dakota Johnson, and comedian Jimmy Kimmel. However, the property was tragically destroyed in a fire, leaving only memories of its former grandeur.