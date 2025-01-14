A Man At Bedside Of Son, A Woman Who Stayed Behind With Pets Among LA Wildfire Victims

An amputee father and his son with cerebral palsy, a former child star from Australia, and an 85-year-old woman, who refused to leave her pets, were among at least 24 people killed in the devastating wildfires raging across Southern California.



Here are some of the victims who died in the blazes:



Anthony and Justin Mitchell



Anthony Mitchell, an amputee who used a wheelchair, and his adult son Justin, who had cerebral palsy, died together in their Altadena home. Mr Mitchell last spoke to his daughter on the morning of the fire, detailing plans to evacuate. However, both were found dead later by Justin's bedside. “He was not going to leave his son behind. No matter what,” the daughter told The NY Post.



Annette Rossilli

Eighty-five-year-old Annette Rossilli insisted on staying in her Pacific Palisades home with her dog, Greetly; her canary, Pepper; two parrots; and a turtle. Despite pleas from her caregivers and neighbours, Ms Rossilli chose to remain behind.



Victor Shaw

Victor Shaw, 66, refused to evacuate his Altadena home, where he had lived for over 50 years. Using a garden hose, he tried to douse the raging flames of the Eaton Fire but succumbed to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Mr Shaw's sister, Shari, evacuated Tuesday night but could not convince him to leave.



Erliene Kelley

Longtime LA resident Erliene Kelley chose to remain in her Altadena home of over 40 years, telling her family, “It's in God's hands.”



Rodney Nickerson

Rodney Nickerson, a long-time resident of Altadena, spoke to his son as the flames approached his home. “Son, the winds are picking up really, really bad,” he said in their last conversation, as per CNN. Mr Nickerson's close-knit neighbourhood, where he had lived for over 50 years, has been nearly wiped out by the fire.



Rory Callum Sykes

Rory Callum Sykes, a former child star born blind with cerebral palsy, died at his family's Malibu estate during the Palisades Fire. The 32-year-old, who became known for his motivational speeches and philanthropy, was at his cottage in Mount Malibu estate when the fire struck. His mother tried to fight the fire but was unable to save her son. “He said, ‘Mom, leave me,' and no mom can leave their kid,” his mother shared in an interview with Australia's 10 News First. “And I've got a broken arm, I couldn't lift him, I couldn't move him.”



Randall Miod

Randy Miod, 55, spent decades in his Malibu beach house, lovingly called ‘the Crab Shack'. Known for his open-door hospitality and love of surfing, Mr Miod refused to leave his home as the flames approached. He believed he could protect it, as he had in past fires, but died. “He was a magnet for people,” said his mother. “And people just loved him, and he loved people.”



Of the 24 victims, eight deaths have been linked to the Palisades Fire near the Southern California coast, while the remaining 16 were attributed to the Eaton Fire in the foothills east of Los Angeles. Authorities warn that the death count may rise.