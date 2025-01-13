24 Dead, Over 12,000 Structures Burned In Los Angeles Wildfires: 10 Points

At least 24 people have now been confirmed dead due to massive wildfires around Los Angeles with California Governor Gavin Newsom saying it could be the most devastating natural disaster in US history, which has also destroyed thousands of homes.

Here are 10 points on Los Angeles Wildfires: The number of people confirmed dead in two Los Angeles wildfires - that burned for the sixth straight day on Sunday - rose to 24 over the weekend. Eight of the dead were found in the Palisades Fire zone, and 16 in the Eaton Fire zone. Former Australian child star Rory Sykes, who appeared in the British TV show "Kiddy Kapers" in the 1990s, was among those killed in the wildfires in the United States' second-largest city. While the Palisades Fire, which has grown to 23,600 acres, was 11 per cent contained, the Eaton Fire was at 14,000 acres and 15 per cent contained. A fire tornado was also reportedly spotted as the fire blazed through the San Fernando Valley in California. More than 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the blaze, which has forced over 1 lakh people to evacuate. The damage and economic loss is estimated at $135 billion to $150 billion. Anthony Hopkins, Paris Hilton, Mel Gibson and Billy Crystal were among dozens of actors who have also lost their homes to the blazes, that resemble a Hollywood disaster movie. Firefighters got a temporary break from the weather this weekend as Santa Ana winds, which reached hurricane force earlier in the week, finally eased. Officials, however, warned the winds would pick up again from Sunday night until Wednesday, reaching speeds of up to 96km/h. California Governor Gavin Newsom, a member of outgoing President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, has vowed the city would rebuild. "We already have a team looking at reimagining L.A. 2.0," he said. US President-elect Donald Trump has accused California officials of incompetence. "This is one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country. They just can't put out the fires. What's wrong with them?" he has said. A huge investigation by federal and local authorities has been launched to determine what caused the blazes. While the ignition of a wildfire can be deliberate, they are often natural, and a vital part of an environment's life cycle.

