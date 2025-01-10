Paris Hilton, Adam Brody Among Stars Who Lost Homes In Los Angeles Fires

Film and television stars are among hundreds of people who have lost their homes in the Los Angeles wildfires that have ravaged parts of the world's showbiz capital.

These are some of the best-known celebrities who have been impacted by the blazes this week:

- Paris Hilton -

Hotel heiress Paris Hilton, 43, said she watched her seafront Malibu home burn to the ground on live television, writing on Instagram that she was "heartbroken."

"My heart aches for those still in harm's way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable," Hilton wrote.

She later shared a video of her five Pomeranians in the back of a car and said she was traveling to a hotel to take shelter.

- Anthony Hopkins -

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins, perhaps best known for his role in "The Silence of the Lambs," reportedly lost his luxurious home.

Pictures appeared to show the 87-year-old's property burned to the ground, though Hopkins has yet to issue a public statement.

- Jeff Bridges -

Oscar-winner Jeff Bridges, known for cult classic "The Big Lebowski," lost the Malibu home that he shares with his family, a representative told entertainment news site TMZ.

- Billy Crystal -

"When Harry Met Sally" star Billy Crystal said the home he had lived in for 46 years was destroyed, with only a tennis court remaining.

"Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing," Crystal, 76, said in a joint statement with his wife Janice.

- Eugene Levy -

US media reported that a home belonging to "Schitt's Creek" and "American Pie" actor Eugene Levy burned to the ground.

Levy had previously told the Los Angeles Times how he traveled through black smoke to evacuate his celebrity-studded neighborhood.

- John Goodman -

"Roseanne" actor John Goodman's home was burned to the ground, according to photos published by People Magazine that showed a pile of smoldering rubble.

Goodman, who co-starred in "The Big Lebowski," had not issued any public statement on his property.

- Mark Hamill -

"Star Wars" star Mark Hamill told followers on Instagram that he had fled his Malibu home with his wife and pet dog, escaping down a road flanked by active fires.

Hamill, 73, did not confirm if his house was destroyed but said his family were "fleeing for our lives."

- Jennifer Grey -

"Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey lost her home to the blaze, her daughter wrote on Instagram.

"Last night my mama's house was burnt to the ground," Stella Gregg wrote on Instagram, adding that Grey was safe.

- Cary Elwes -

"The Princess Bride" star Cary Elwes said on Instagram that his home was destroyed after he and his family evacuated.

Elwes, 62, had earlier shared a video driving along the winding LA hills that showed an orange blaze in the distance, describing the scene as "biblical."

- Adam Brody -

Golden Globes nominee Adam Brody ("Nobody Wants This," "The OC") and his actress wife Leighton Meester ("Gossip Girl"), who were on the red carpet on Sunday, reportedly lost their home in the Pacific Palisades.

People magazine obtained pictures of their home engulfed in flames.

- Miles Teller -

"Whiplash" star Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller had their home destroyed by fire, according to photos published by People magazine.

Teller, who also appeared in "Top Gun: Maverick," did not publicly comment.

- James Woods -

Emmy-winning actor James Woods posted a video on X showing flames engulfing trees and bushes near his Pacific Palisades property.

"I couldn't believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one," said the 77-year-old Woods.

- Jamie Lee Curtis -

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis was forced to evacuate, writing on Instagram: "Our beloved neighborhood is gone. Our home is safe. So many others have lost everything."

She announced on Thursday that she was giving $1 million to those impacted by the fires in Los Angeles.

