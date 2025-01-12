Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Meet California Wildfires Victims, Distribute Aid

At least 16 people have died in the devastating wildfires sweeping through California since Wednesday, leaving thousands displaced and entire communities ravaged by the flames. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on Friday, were spotted at a meal distribution centre set up for wildfire victims at the Pasadena Convention Center, which has been converted into an evacuation site.

The couple met with Jose Andres, founder of World Central Kitchen (WCK), along with volunteers, first responders, and victims. WCK, a key partner of the Sussexes' Archewell Foundation, has been providing free meals to those affected and emergency crews battling the fires.

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo revealed that the couple had quietly served meals earlier in the day, going unnoticed as they wore face masks. “They want to be as helpful as they can be and really they just wanted to be supportive,” CNN quoted Mayor Gordo as saying. “They didn't come out here for publicity; they came out here to work,” he said, describing them as “great people” who “really buoyed the spirits.”

Mayor Gordo also said that they visited impacted areas and thanked first responders. “We went to visit some of the families in the impacted area and view firsthand some of the devastation,” he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relocated to Montecito, California, in 2020, have reportedly donated clothing, children's items, and other essentials to support evacuees. They are also believed to have offered their home as a refuge for friends and loved ones forced to evacuate.

On January 9, in a statement on their website, the couple addressed the crisis: “In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life. A state of emergency has been issued.”

They encouraged people to donate clothing, toys, and other essentials, highlighting the urgent needs of those who “have been left with nothing.” They also urged individuals to check in on vulnerable neighbors and offer their homes as safe havens where possible.

While fire crews have reported progress in battling the wildfires, over 1.5 lakh residents remain under evacuation orders.