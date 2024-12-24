"Makes You Question...": Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta On Epigamia CEO Rohan Mirchandani's Untimely Death

Radhika Gupta, Edelweiss Mutual Fund Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has reacted to the death of Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani at 41. Mr Mirchandani died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest. His death sent shockwaves through the business community. Expressing grief over the untimely death, Ms Gupta said that the incident makes you question a lot of things. She also highlighted the event of so many deaths of 40 to 50-year-olds due to heart attacks or stress-related issues.

"It is heartbreaking to see stories of so many folks I know losing their lives in their 40s and 50s to heart attacks and stress-related ailments. It makes you question a lot of things," Ms Gupta wrote, adding, "As I get older my greatest learning to manage stress is to be grateful."

"It is heartbreaking to see stories of so many folks I know losing their lives in their 40s and 50s to heart attacks and stress related ailments. It makes you question a lot of things.



As I get older my greatest learning to manage stress is to be grateful. Rich lists and power… — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) December 22, 2024

In her post, Ms Gupta also highlighted that any form of "rich list" or "powerful list" will make a person feel as if they are part of the rat race, but the key takeaway from it is that there will always be someone who will have more and "many who have less". "Count the blessings and live the moments," she wrote.

Separately, Ganesh Sonawane, CEO of Frido, expressed grief, stating, "At just 41, he left us due to a heart attack, leaving behind a legacy of innovation in the Indian startup sector. His vision brought us a world-class brand, touching countless lives with phenomenal products. May he find eternal peace."

The Epigamia board said Mr Mirchandani was not only a visionary leader, but also an inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. "His unwavering commitment, boundless energy, and deep passion for Epigamia have left an indelible mark on all of us. We will work closely with the leadership of the company to take Rohan's legacy to greater heights," the board said, adding Mirchandani's unparalleled contributions to the industry and his visionary leadership will forever remain a source of inspiration for all who knew him.

Notably, Mr Mirchandani's untimely death comes months after the co-founder of Pepperfry, Ambareesh Murty, died of cardiac arrest at the age of 51. Similarly, Rohan Malhotra, co-founder of Good Capital, passed away earlier this year.