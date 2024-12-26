"Don't Fall For It": Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta Draws Difference Between Start-Up "Romance" And "Reality"

Radhika Gupta, Edelweiss Mutual Fund Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has urged entrepreneurs to approach the startup world with a realistic perspective, acknowledging that the widespread glorification of success often overshadows the immense difficulties and sacrifices involved.

"There is now an increased air of 'startup romance' that paints startup life as working in chiller attire out of a fancy co-working space, talking ideas all day, raising funding rounds, giving gyaan on social media, hosting Fri Eve drinks for colleagues," Ms Gupta said. "Don't fall for it."

She explained that the "startup reality" soon sets in, as entrepreneurs grapple with challenging execution, tight budgets, constrained working conditions, constant rejections, difficulties in hiring and retaining talent, relentless pressure to generate revenue at any cost, and prolonged periods of uncertainty.

The post triggered an array of comments. A user wrote, "While I agree with all the points, I disagree with "pressure for revenue at all costs" - that's a completely personal choice that founders make. In fact it's more prevalent in Mutual fund distribution industry where distributors sell poor mutual funds to customers."

Another user wrote, "The toughest job is of start-up. Working for 10-12 hours is ok, but even after that nothing is assured. People only see the success stories and get allured but forget that after every 5 success there are 95 failures too. Social media also paints a rosy picture which is not so rosy."

"Failures are stepping stones to success. Every mistake is a lesson, and every setback is a setup for a comeback. The key is to learn, adapt, and keep moving forward. Resilience builds empires," the third user commented.

Earlier, Ms Gupta reacted to the death of Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani at 41. Mr Mirchandani died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"It is heartbreaking to see stories of so many folks I know losing their lives in their 40s and 50s to heart attacks and stress-related ailments. It makes you question a lot of things," Ms Gupta wrote, adding, "As I get older my greatest learning to manage stress is to be grateful."



