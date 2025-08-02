Want To Live Again? German Firm Offers To Freeze Your Body For Rs 2 Crore And Revive You Later

Berlin-based startup Tomorrow Bio is offering a futuristic service that preserves the human body after legal death, aiming to give people a second chance at life. For $200,000 (Rs 1.74 Crore), the company provides full-body cryopreservation by quickly cooling the body to extremely low temperatures, which helps prevent cellular damage and decay.

Since timing is critical, Tomorrow Bio runs a 24/7 emergency standby team to begin the process immediately after legal death. The idea is that future medical advancements may one day be able to revive preserved individuals.

So far, over 650 people have signed up for the service, placing their trust in science and the hope that death could eventually become reversible.

According to the BBC, Tomorrow.Bio is Europe's first cryonics lab, with a mission to freeze patients after death and potentially bring them back to life, all for a cost of $200,000 (Rs 1.74 Crore).

So far, the company has cryopreserved "three or four" people and five pets, with nearly 700 more already signed up. In 2025, they plan to expand operations to cover the entire US.

The BBC reported that no one has ever been successfully revived following cryopreservation, and, even if they were, the potential result could be coming back to life severely brain damaged. That there is currently no proof that organisms with brain structures as complex as humans' can successfully be restored exposes the concept as "preposterous," says Clive Coen, professor of neuroscience at King's College London. He sees pronouncements that nanotechnology (carrying out elements of the process on a nanoscale) or connectomics (mapping the brain's neurones) will bridge the current gap between theoretical biology and reality as overpromises, too.

"Once you go under zero degrees, you don't want to freeze the body; you want to cryopreserve it. Otherwise, you would have ice crystals everywhere, and the tissue would get destroyed," says Emil Kendziorra, Tomorrow.Bio's co-founder and a former cancer researcher, whose firm works both in practical and research areas of cryonics.