Want To Live Longer? German Firm Aims To Bring You Back From Dead

Under cryopreservation, cells, tissues, or organs are frozen for an extended period of time.

Death is inevitable, still many people across the world are busy finding ways to become immortal. Like 46-year-old Bryan Johnson, the CEO of a Silicon Valley company, who claims to have reversed his biological age by more than five years through an anti-ageing regimen. Taking it a step further, a start-up in Germany is offering to freeze people in cryopreservation and be revived when technology is advanced enough. According to Mashable, Tomorrow Bio is demanding Rs 1.8 crore to preserve the entire body after death and Rs 67.2 lakh if someone just wants their brain to be frozen.

Through cryopreservation, where temperature is minus 198 degrees Celsius, the company puts a body in 'biostasis' - a state where all biological processes are ceased indefinitely.

The company claims that the body can be willingly revived in the future and cause of death treated.

Tomorrow Bio said on its website that the company's vision is "to build a world where people can choose how long they want to live -Independent of where they are, who they are, and their financial resources".

Mashable said that six people and five pets have already been put under cryopreservation, and more than 650 people who have paid for the service are waiting in line.

Company's co-founder Fernando Azevedo Pinheir said during his lifetime, "we may witness the safe cryopreservation and reanimation of complex organisms".

Mr Pinheir also said that his company starts the work as soon as a person dies. He explained that specially made ambulances available in different European cities carry the bodies to the main facility in Switzerland. The company has standby teams in Berline, Amsterdam and Zurich for the job.

The body is then kept in an isolated steel container filled with liquid nitrogen for 10 days to achieve the temperature of minus 198 degrees Celsius.

What is cryopreservation?

It is a process where biological material - cells, tissues, or organs - are frozen to preserve the material for an extended period of time.

However, cryopreservation is different from freezing. It involves a special cryoprotectant solutions (liquid nitrogen) to prevent ice crystals on the body, which can be detrimental for it.