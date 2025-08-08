Germany Halts Arms Exports To Israel Over Gaza City Occupation Plan

Germany will halt the export of military equipment to Israel, which could be used in the Gaza Strip, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday, reacting to Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City.

The decision marks a major change of course for the German government, which has been one of Israel's staunchest international allies.

Merz said it was "increasingly difficult to understand" how the Israeli military plan would help achieve the legitimate aims of disarming Hamas and freeing the hostages.

"Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice," he said in a statement.

Merz said that "with the planned offensive, the Israeli government bears even greater responsibility" for providing aid to Gaza's civilians, and reiterated its call for comprehensive access for "UN organisations and other non-governmental institutions".

International concern has been growing over the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, where a UN-backed assessment has warned that famine is unfolding.

Merz also said that "the German government urges the Israeli government not to take any further steps toward annexing the West Bank".

