Who Was Epigamia CEO Rohan Mirchandani, Who Died Of Cardiac Arrest At 41

Rohan Mirchandani, the co-founder of Epigamia, died on December 21 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 41. Mr Mirchandani, who co-founded Drums Food International in 2013, built Epigamia into India's leading Greek yoghurt brand.

The company's senior leadership, including COO Ankur Goel and co-founder Uday Thakker said in a joint statement, “All of us at the Epigamia family will deeply mourn this loss. Rohan was our mentor, friend, and leader. We remain steadfast in our determination to carry forward his dream with strength and vigour. Rohan's vision and values will continue to guide us as we work together to honour the foundation he built and ensure that his dream continues to flourish.”



Who was Rohan Mirchandani?



Rohan Mirchandani studied at Bergen Catholic High School, New Jersey, as per his LinkedIn account. He then pursued a Bachelor of Science in Finance and International Business at NYU Stern School of Business and later earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

He started his career in 2004 as an Associate in the CVC division at Duff & Phelps (formerly S&P), working for a year in the Greater New York City area. In 2005, Mr Mirchandani became a Board Member at The Ross Group, a private holding company focused on logistics and warehousing across North America.

In 2013, he co-founded Drums Food International, the parent company of Epigamia, India's first Greek yoghurt brand. Epigamia offers a range of healthy snacks and convenience food products, including yoghurt, milkshakes, almond drinks, smoothies, cheese, and flavoured yoghurts. The company prides itself on producing preservative-free, plant-based, and lactose-free products.

As CEO, he led the company for more than a decade, driving its growth from the Mumbai area. Epigamia, backed by actress Deepika Padukone, planned to expand into the Middle East by 2025-26. Mr Mirchandani also aimed to increase the company's revenue to Rs 250 crore this fiscal year.

Rohan Mirchandani holds a nearly 4.68 per cent stake in the $160 million startup, which is the third-largest operator in its segment, according to data from the research agency Tracxn. The 41-year-old executive's net worth is not publicly disclosed. However, data shows that he has not cashed in on any of his holdings.