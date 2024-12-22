Snack Food Epigamia Founder Rohan Mirchandani Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 41

Epigamia founder Rohan Mirchandani died of a cardiac arrest

Snack foods firm Epigamia's founder Rohan Mirchandani died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday. He was 41. Drums Food International Pvt Ltd, which owns the healthy eating brand known for its flavoured yoghurt and juices, in a statement requested the media and the public to respect the privacy of Mirchandani's family during this difficult time.

The senior leadership of Epigamia led by COO and founding member Ankur Goel and co-founder and director Uday Thakker continues to steer the company's day-to-day operations with the full support of the board of directors, including Mirchandani's family, Raj Mirchandani, Verlinvest, and DSG Consumer Partners, Drums Food International said in the statement.

"All of us at the Epigamia family will deeply mourn this loss. Rohan was our mentor, friend, and leader. We remain steadfast in our determination to carry forward his dream with strength and vigor. Rohan's vision and values will continue to guide us as we work together to honor the foundation he built and ensure that his dream continues to flourish," Mr Goel and Mr Thakker said in a joint statement.

The Epigamia board said Mirchandani was not only a visionary leader, but also an inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

"His unwavering commitment, boundless energy, and deep passion for Epigamia have left an indelible mark on all of us. We will work closely with the leadership of the company to take Rohan's legacy to greater heights," the board said, adding Mirchandani's unparalleled contributions to the industry and his visionary leadership will forever remain a source of inspiration for all who knew him.

Epigamia products do not have any artificial colours or preservatives and are made of real fruit pulp, the company says on its website.