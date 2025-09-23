What Is Loaded Water? Viral Drink Claims To Boost Energy And Crush Sugar Cravings Fast

Loaded water is a new trend in hydration, where plain or sparkling water is infused with natural ingredients like fresh fruits, electrolytes, coconut water, and prebiotics to enhance flavour and nutrition, according to the New York Post. Popular on social media platforms like TikTok, loaded water aims to encourage more water intake by making hydration tastier and more appealing.

Registered dietitian Fiorella DiCarlo explains to The New York Post that dehydration can cause fatigue, slow metabolism, and increased sugar cravings, so flavoured water can help address these issues. Loaded water offers fewer calories and less sugar than sodas or juices and can aid recovery after exercise by replenishing electrolytes.

"Dehydration can cause fatigue, slow metabolism and increased sugar cravings, which can lead to weight gain," she added. "If loaded water can add incentive or flavour to encourage more water intake, I am for it."

DiCarlo weighs the pros and cons of loaded water and gives tips for making your own at home.

Sodas and juices often contain lots of sugar and calories, which threaten your waistline.

"Loaded water offers flavour with fewer calories, less sugar and no artificial additives if made thoughtfully," DiCarlo told The Post.

Extra electrolytes help the body recover after exercise by replenishing vital minerals lost through sweat. Fruits offer refreshing hydration on hot days, while prebiotic ingredients support digestive health.

What is Loaded Water?

Loaded water is plain or sparkling water enhanced with natural flavours and nutrients, like fruits, herbs, coconut water, electrolytes, and prebiotics. Recipes range from simple lemon-mint to fruity sparkling blends. It's a tasty, low-calorie way to stay refreshed, boost energy, and aid digestion, gaining popularity on social media.