iPhone 16 Pro Max at Rs 89,999? Check The Full List Of Festive Season Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival are two of the most awaited online sales in India. Held during the festive season, these events offer massive discounts on electronics, smartphones, home appliances, fashion, and more. Shoppers eagerly look forward to upgrading their gadgets or buying essentials at unbeatable prices. With added bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMIs, these sales make festive shopping more affordable and exciting for millions.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2025 sale is now live on both the app and website, bringing massive deals across categories. One of the biggest highlights is the major discounts on Apple iPhones, particularly the iPhone 16 series. Shoppers can grab the latest models at significantly reduced prices, making it the perfect time to upgrade to a new iPhone.

Here are the top iPhone deals during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2025 and Amazon's Great Indian Festival, featuring massive discounts, card offers, and exchange benefits:

iPhone 14: Get the 128GB variant for just Rs 39,999, with a discount of up to Rs 39,901 from its original price of Rs 79,900.

iPhone 15: Available on Amazon for Rs46,999, with up to a 10% discount on SBI debit and credit card transactions. The original price is Rs79,900.

iPhone 16: Buy it for Rs 51,999 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, down from its price of Rs 69,900.

iPhone 16 Pro: Get it for Rs74,900, although Apple has stopped selling it after the new series arrived.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Get the 256GB variant for just ₹89,999 during Flipkart's sale. With exchange offers, you can save up to ₹55,800.

Additionally, here are some bank offers to take advantage of:

ICICI Bank Discount Offer: 10% OFF up to Rs1,750

Axis Bank Cashback Offer: Up to 8% Discount + 5% Unlimited Cashback

Other benefits include:

No-cost EMI options on leading bank credit/debit cards

EMI on debit cards

SuperCoin discounts and cashback offers

Paytm assured cashback on wallet and UPI transactions.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale started on September 22 for Plus and Black members and for everyone else on September 23. It will run until October 1.