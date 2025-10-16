Koo Co-Founder Launches PicSee, New AI-Powered Photo Sharing App. Here's All You Need To Know

The world's first artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled mutual photo-sharing app named PicSee has been launched on both Android and iOS. Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of Indian social network Koo, which was shut down last year, is the brains behind the new app, which aims to solve the "biggest unsolved problem in smartphone photography" where thousands of personal photos remain trapped in an individual's device and rarely get shared.

Developed by Billion Hearts Software Technologies, the app automatically detects and shares photos of friends from an individual's camera roll without requiring the user to operate any messaging system, such as WhatsApp or Instagram.

Following a promising private soft launch in July, PicSee users now span 27 countries and more than 160 cities, the company stated. The app has grown 75 times in just two months, and over 150,000 photos have already been exchanged. 30 per cent of users now have more photos of themselves on PicSee than in their own camera galleries.

"There are over 15 trillion photos in the world, with 2 trillion more clicked every year, yet most never get shared. People simply don't have an incentive to share, so these memories remain buried in friends' phones. PicSee fixes this beautifully with its patent-pending mutual sharing flow. You get your unseen pics from friends, and for them to get theirs, they share yours. It's the world's first photo-sharing app built on a fair mutual exchange," said Bidawatka.

"Unlike traditional apps, PicSee removes all the manual effort. It uses privacy-safe AI to automatically find your friends and the photos they've taken of you; no need to chase people anymore. Everything stays encrypted and on-device, so even PicSee can't see your photos. It's simple, private, and built for global scale," he added.

How PicSee Works?

PicSee uses proprietary facial recognition technology to scan a user's gallery, identify friends, and help send them a personalised invite.

When the friend installs PicSee, they're both required to approve each other.

When both friends approve, they get to share the photos they've taken of the friend.

They get 24 hours to review these photos before they are shared.

Video: LG India's MD Hong Ju Jeon Wins Hearts With Fluent Hindi Speech At Historic Stock Listing

Privacy Features