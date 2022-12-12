King Charles And Queen Consort Camilla Release Their First Christmas Card As Monarch

"Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," the card read.

On Sunday, Buckingham Palace released a Christmas card featuring King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. The close-up photo of the royal couple wearing attire matched the Christmas theme.

The picture was clicked by Samir Hussein at the Braemer Games in Scotland on September 3, 2022, shortly before Charles came to the throne. The Braemar Gathering is a celebration of traditional Scottish games, sports and dancing in Braemar, a village 60 miles west of Aberdeen, which neighbours the King's Balmoral summer residence.

🎄✉️ We're pleased to share this year's Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort.



📸 @samhussein, taken at the Braemar Games in September 2022. pic.twitter.com/Dzpqf62TWf — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 11, 2022

While King Charles can be seen in a neutral-toned plaid suit jacket and matching vest, Camilla opted for a green jacket with a red plaid inside the collar. She wore a matching green hat which featured multi-coloured feathers to match Charles' tie.

Queen Elizabeth, who missed the event for the first time in her 70-year reign this year, died less than a week later.

Meanwhile, King Charles is distancing himself from the drama surrounding Harry-Meghan's new documentary.

According to Page Six, an entertainment media house based out in the US, royal expert Tom Bower has talked about how the royal family has been handling the conflict.

"Well, they're shocked by it all," he shared with Page Six.

"The question is only -- this is really a story in the air -- is whether they're going to do an interview to rebut the claims, or whether they're going to strip them (Harry and Meghan) of the titles."

The author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors" told Page Six that "there was never any chance of it (reconciliation between Royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan)," despite the fact that many people believed the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would patch fences following Queen Elizabeth II's passing on September 8.

"The whole problem is that Charles hates confrontation, and someone who had dinner with him earlier this week told me that he wants to stay out of it," Bower explained to Page Six.

"But I think that it'll be impossible for him to stay out of it," he added.