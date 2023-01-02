Kim Kardashian Says She Has Started Drinking Coffee And Alcohol Again After Abstaining For Years

"I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit," Kim Kardashian said.

Kim Kardashian, who for a long time was widely regarded as the "sober sister," has admitted that she has started consuming alcoholic beverages, along with coffee. The celebrity revealed this to Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast, as reported by People. The SKIMS founder said, "I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42. Coffee and alcohol," She added, "I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit."

The celebrity, who is well known for her health tips and diets, had vowed never to drink because she "hates the taste" of it.

"Cause why not, you know? I just feel like I work a lot and I focus... all day after school then it's like product meetings and testing things and packaging meetings and everything for SKKN." Kim replied on being asked why she started drinking now. She continued telling the podcast host, "I just don't ever feel comfortable just laying around doing nothing. So, my version of that has been to spend some time with my friends and have a drink and stay out a little bit later, when I probably wouldn't have done that before."

Kim also spoke about her new favourite beverage. She said: "It only needs to be a tiny shot of tequila and pineapple. I've had two shots and feel great. It was enjoyable."

Kim "rarely" drinks, according to a source who spoke to People in 2018. "She drinks here and there, but mostly abstains. She may have a glass of champagne on a holiday or for someone's birthday, but it's rare," they said.

Also Read: "It's Really Hard": Kim Kardashian On Co-Parenting Children With Kanye West

The American celebrity acknowledged shedding 16 pounds (7.2 kgs) in just three weeks in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe's famous MET Gala outfit in 2022. The actress claimed that after the first fitting session, she cried when she realised she couldn't fit into the famous garment.

"I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict," she told Vogue in 2022.