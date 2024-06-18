'I Was Disappointed': Donald Trump On Kim Kardashian Celebrating Joe Bidens 2020 Victory

Mr Trump had collaborated with Ms Kardashian on prison reforms.

Donald Trump believes Kim Kardashian betrayed him by celebrating Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory with three blue-heart emojis, as per a report in the Washington Post. During a chat with author Ramin Setoodeh, the former US President expressed his displeasure with the reality TV personality and fashion icon after she posted a congratulatory message following Joe Biden's presidential victory.

He said, "I was disappointed in Kim. I get along with her fine. I got along with her then-husband - in fact, he endorsed me and all that stuff."

Mr Trump had collaborated with Ms Kardashian on prison reforms, he turned against her and even angrily hung up on her during a phone call after discovering that she had not supported him in the election."But with Kim, I did a lot of prison reform that she couldn't get done with anyone else. Then, in order to be accepted by Hollywood, she didn't endorse me," he added.

Notably, during his tenure as host of the show 'The Apprentice', Mr Trump had publicly fired Khloe Kardashian and a report by the Huffington Post stated that he used derogatory language to speak to her. The report claimed that he referred to her as "the ugly Kardashian" and a "piglet."

In the interview, Mr Trump acknowledged that he and Khloe "never got along great" and that their relationship had "little chemistry."

However, the former President commented on her looks and said, "She looks so much different today. I saw her fairly recently. Better! She looks better. It was just her time to be fired. It's hard to be on a show like that. You're with other people who are very smart. I mean, some of these contestants are vicious. I'd watch it go on, and they were ferocious."

In December last year, Mr Trump criticised Kim Kardashian and called her the most "overrated celebrity" over comments she made in a new book by journalist Jonathan Karl. "Failed ABC Fake News reporter Jonathan Karl just wrote another bad book. He works sooo hard, but has sooo little talent - Some people have it, and some people don't. In the 'book' he has the World's most overrated celebrity, Kim Kardashian, supposedly telling me that she 'would leverage her celebrity to get football stars to come to the White House,' if I would commute the sentences of various prisoners. This story is Fake News in that she would be the last person I asked to get football players," Mr Trump wrote on TruthSocial.