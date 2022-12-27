'It's Really Hard': Kim Kardashian On Co-Parenting Children With Kanye West

Ms Kardashian said she had no choice but to put on a happy face for the sake of her children

Nearly a month after her divorce was finalised, Kim Kardashian has spoken about the co-parenting challenges with her former husband, rapper Kanye West, who has changed his name to Ye. She spoke about the issue on Angie Martinez IRL podcast, which was published on Monday and described her efforts to raise her four young children with the rapper, as per a report in People.

"Co-parenting is hard," Kardashian said in the podcast. She asserted, "It's really f*****g hard." The former couple has four children - two daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint, Psalm.

She broke down as she spoke about her father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003. The SKIMS Founder continued, "I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids." "That's what I would want for them."

Despite not specifically addressing Ye's recent antisemitic comments and controversies, Ms Kardashian said in the podcast that she shields the children from media coverage as much as possible. "If they don't know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grown-ups- that they are not ready to deal with," she said.

The reality TV star further commented, "When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could." She said that she will privately answer whatever her children wish to know. "It's not my place anymore to jump in," she continued. Kim Kardashian further elaborated on how she protected Ye and will continue to do so in the eyes of her four little ones, the People report further said.

The actor also said that she had no choice but to put on a happy face for the sake of her children. "If we are riding to school, and they want to listen to their dad's music- no matter what we are going through- I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids. (I can) act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry."