Kim Kardashian Mocked For Hiring Pianist To Wake Up Kids With Christmas Songs

All of us have alarm clocks at home. However, Kim Kardashian has a different kind of alarm clock to wake her four kids up in the morning. According to Page Six, her four kids wake up to Christmas songs played live by Grammy-winning pianist Philip Cornish.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the celebrity wrote, "It's that time of year." She continued "@Philthekeys comes over every morning to wake my kids up by playing the piano while the mad morning rush is happening to calm their little souls and fill it with beautiful Christmas songs."

Mr Cornish sat at an all-white piano, playing a festive song next to a gleaming Christmas tree, while her four kids- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm could be heard yelling in the background.

Another video showed the reality star's youngest son curled up on the couch beneath a blanket, listening to holiday music.

According to the outlet, Ms Kardashian is facing a lot of backlash for some fans who have found the whole activity "unnecessary." One user took to Twitter and said, "Well isn't that nice Kim Kardashian Pays someone to play the piano to wake her children up in the morning. What's wrong with just saying get the hell out of bed?!"

Another person said, "200k a month from ye allows for certain luxuries."

"Why is it that the vast majority of celebrities are extremely weird?," said a third person.

This comes after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (who changed his name to Ye) finalised their divorce recently. As per the agreement, Ms Kardashian will receive $200,000 per month in child support from the American rapper Ye.

According to the settlement, Ye will deposit the agreed amount in Ms Kardashian's account on the first day of every month. He will also be responsible for half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses, People said in a report.

